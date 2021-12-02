Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian receive 2,000 more cup final tickets after complaints about allocation

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 5.37pm
Hibernian have been given extra tickets for the Premier Sports Cup final. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hibernian have been given an additional 2,000 tickets for the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic.

The Easter Road club expressed disappointment last week after they were not offered the chance of a 50-50 split for the showpiece match at Hampden on 19 December, with their initial allocation of 17,500 around a third of the national stadium’s 51,000 capacity.

Manager Jack Ross branded the decision “unfathomable” given that Hibs have recent history of selling out at least half of Hampden for cup finals.

Their first batch of tickets were all snapped up this week, but Hibs officials have been in dialogue with the authorities and announced they had secured more seats for their supporters.

A statement on their website on Thursday said: “After constant discussion with the SPFL, we have been given just over 2,000 extra tickets for the match.

“As a club, we are happy that more of our supporters will be able to attend the game at Hampden Park and that our persistence with the SPFL paid off.”