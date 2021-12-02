Ryan Hedges urges Aberdeen to build on their victory against Livingston

Ryan Hedges is hoping Aberdeen can build on their victory over Livingston and generate some momentum going into the busy festive period.

The Dons bounced back from three consecutive defeats by winning 2-0 at home to the West Lothian side in wintry conditions on Wednesday.

Hedges, who scored the opening goal, admits it is imperative that they now follow it up with another positive performance and result when St Mirren visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

He said: “The three points was the most important thing but everybody on the pitch added to the team performance. We’ve now got to take the momentum into Saturday, another home game, and make sure the win over Livingston wasn’t a one-off.

“The fans were behind us the whole way – we could really feel it. If we can start on Saturday like we did against Livingston, I’m sure they’ll be with us and it will hopefully help us get another three points.”

On a wretched night for football in the north east, Hedges was pleased with the way his side dealt with the challenge against the Lions.

He said: “It’s never nice playing in conditions like that but it was the same for both teams. I thought we did well in terms of keeping the ball on the grass and we used it really well to create some good opportunities. We could probably have gone in 4-0 at half-time.”

Hedges is one of Aberdeen’s key attacking players and the 26-year-old Wales international is intent on being a constant threat for his team.

He said: “Being an attacking player, you want to be exciting and go past players. That’s something I feel I can do when I get the ball, when I get the opportunity to run at defenders.

“It’s something I need to keep doing to drive the team up the pitch and get goals and assists for myself.”