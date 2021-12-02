Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gateshead boss Mike Williamson hopes Macaulay Langstaff can face Charlton

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 5.53pm
Former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson is player-manager at National League North Gateshead (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson is player-manager at National League North Gateshead (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gateshead could have first-round match-winner Macaulay Langstaff back for Friday night’s FA Cup second-round clash with League One Charlton.

The frontman, who secured the National League North side’s progression with a stoppage-time strike in a replay victory at Altrincham, has missed the last three games through injury.

However, player-manager Mike Williamson has revealed Langstaff has returned to training and will be in contention as long as he suffers no reaction.

Former Newcastle defender Williamson, now 38, made changes for last weekend’s FA Trophy defeat at Fylde – in which Elliot Forbes limped off – with he, Alex Nicholson, Owen Bailey, Greg Olley, Dan Ward and Cedwyn Scott making way, and some, if not all, could return.

Interim Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson will have striker Jayden Stockley available after suspension.

Stockley has had to sit out the last three league games after being dismissed following a tussle with Burton’s Deji Oshilaja, who was also red-carded, but is now available once again.

Defender Ryan Inniss is back in training after a thigh injury and close to making a first senior appearance since August.

However, the game is likely to come too soon for club captain Jason Pearce, who is expected to return to training on Monday.

