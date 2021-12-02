Winger Shilow Tracey could return for Cambridge as they take on Exeter in FA Cup

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cambridge winger Shilow Tracey could be in line for a return to the side in the FA Cup tie against Exeter.

Tracey came off the bench for the closing stages of last Saturday’s Sky Bet League One home defeat by Sunderland, having missed five games with a hip problem picked up in the last round, and also scored in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Walsall.

Defender Lloyd Jones is stepping up his recovery from a groin injury, but needs more fitness work on the training ground.

Jack Iredale should continue to cover at centre-half and Harrison Dunk at left-back, while defender Greg Taylor (ankle) and midfielder Liam O’Neil (calf) continue their own rehabilitation.

League Two Exeter came from behind to book their place in the second round with a 2-1 win over Bradford in their replayed replay on Tuesday night.

The tie had to be played for a third time when it emerged the Grecians had used six substitutes in the original replay.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor made seven changes, so is again expected to freshen up the group, with midfielder Thim Dieng a doubt after picking up an unspecified injury.

Defender Pierce Sweeney missed the midweek cup tie as he has been carrying both a knee problem and a shoulder issue.