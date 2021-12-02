Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winger Shilow Tracey could return for Cambridge as they take on Exeter in FA Cup

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 6.09pm
Cambridge winger Shilow Tracey had been out with a hip problem (Nigel French/PA)
Cambridge winger Shilow Tracey could be in line for a return to the side in the FA Cup tie against Exeter.

Tracey came off the bench for the closing stages of last Saturday’s Sky Bet League One home defeat by Sunderland, having missed five games with a hip problem picked up in the last round, and also scored in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Walsall.

Defender Lloyd Jones is stepping up his recovery from a groin injury, but needs more fitness work on the training ground.

Jack Iredale should continue to cover at centre-half and Harrison Dunk at left-back, while defender Greg Taylor (ankle) and midfielder Liam O’Neil (calf) continue their own rehabilitation.

League Two Exeter came from behind to book their place in the second round with a 2-1 win over Bradford in their replayed replay on Tuesday night.

The tie had to be played for a third time when it emerged the Grecians had used six substitutes in the original replay.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor made seven changes, so is again expected to freshen up the group, with midfielder Thim Dieng a doubt after picking up an unspecified injury.

Defender Pierce Sweeney missed the midweek cup tie as he has been carrying both a knee problem and a shoulder issue.

