Will Nightingale and Cheye Alexander missing for AFC Wimbledon in Cheltenham tie

AFC Wimbledon remain without Will Nightingale and Cheye Alexander for the FA Cup visit of Cheltenham.

Nightingale is battling back from an ankle injury and hopes to be fit before Christmas.

Fellow defender Alexander is still sidelined by the ankle problem he suffered at Sutton last month.

Henry Lawrence is pushing for a start after two substitute appearances since recovering from illness.

Charlie Raglan is set to be included in the Cheltenham squad.

The defender has returned to training after almost 10 weeks out with a knee injury.

Will Boyle is edging closer to fitness after an ankle problem but will not be rushed back.

Taylor Perry and Callum Wright are still sidelined.