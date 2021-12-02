Josh Grant set to miss Bristol Rovers cup tie against Sutton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bristol Rovers look set to be without Josh Grant for their FA Cup second-round tie with Sutton after the versatile midfielder joined the Pirates’ lengthy casualty list.

Grant is likely to be missing for at least a few games after being forced off in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Forest Green with a hamstring problem.

He joins long-term absentees Alfie Kilgour (knee), Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles), Alex Rodman (foot), Harvey Saunders (ankle) and Leon Clarke (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Rovers were also without Sam Nicholson, Junior Brown, Mark Hughes and Luca Hoole at Forest Green and it remains to be seen if any of them will be involved this weekend.

Sutton will be assessing the fitness of several players following their midweek Papa John’s Trophy penalty shoot-out victory over Stevenage.

Defender Louis John picked up a knock in the win while midfielder Ben Wyatt, who was brought in for the cup tie, was forced off following an aerial collision with an opponent.

Back-up goalkeeper Brad House started the match but was also replaced midway through the second half, by first-choice Dean Bouzanis, after picking up an injury.

House will be monitored to see if he can resume bench duty at the Memorial Stadium, with Bouzanis likely to be brought back into the starting line-up along with the likes of Omar Bugiel, Rob Milsom and David Ajiboye.