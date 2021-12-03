Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2007: Muttiah Muralitharan takes world record 709th Test wicket

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 6.01am
Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan became Test cricket’s leading wicket-taker with 709 in 2007 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan became Test cricket's leading wicket-taker with 709 in 2007 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Muttiah Muralitharan took a world record 709th Test wicket on this day in 2007.

The all-time great Sri Lanka off-spinner reached the landmark by bowling Paul Collingwood in the first Test against England in Kandy to overtake Australia’s Shane Warne.

Five months earlier, Muralitharan had become the second bowler after Warne to take 700 Test wickets when he dismissed Bangladesh’s last man Syed Rasel on the fourth day of the third and final Test, also in Kandy.

Cricket – Second Test – Day One – Sri Lanka v England – Sinhalese Sports Club Ground – Colombo
Muttiah Muralitharan is the only man to take 800 Test wickets (Gareth Copley/PA)

Muralitharan had previously held the record for most Test wickets when he passed Courtney Walsh’s total of 519 in 2004 but he suffered a shoulder injury later that year and was overtaken by Warne.

Muralitharan regained the record in his 116th Test, 29 fewer than Warne.

He retired from Test cricket in 2010, claiming his 800th and final wicket on July 22, 2010 from his final ball in his last Test match to become the only bowler to reach the landmark in Test cricket.

He continued to play one-day internationals until after the 2011 World Cup, which Sri Lanka co-hosted with Bangladesh and India but lost in the final to India in Mumbai.

In addition to his Test-match record, Muralitharan holds the record for most ODI wickets with 534 and the most 10-wicket hauls in Tests.

He is also the only player to take 10 wickets in a match against every Test playing nation.

