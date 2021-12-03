Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Edinson Cavani wants Barcelona move at season’s end

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 7.15am
Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani warming up (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani warming up (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Edinson Cavani has expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford for LaLiga next summer, according to the Times. The paper says the Uruguay striker wants to play for Barcelona before his career ends, with the Catalan side able to sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer when his contract with Manchester United ends.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the end of the season. The England forward, who has been out injured for the last three months, is under contract at Everton until 2025. The Mirror says the Gunners are considering Calvert-Lewin, 24, as a potential replacement if Alexandre Lacazette leaves.

Manchester United’s Alex Telles during a Premier League match
Could a return to mainland Europe be on the cards for defender Alex Telles? (Alex Livesey/PA)

Both AC and Inter Milan are said to be interested in Manchester United’s Alex Telles. The 28-year-old full-back has struggled for game time recently, with just two appearances for the Red Devils in the current campaign. The Sun reports the Italian sides will try to sign him if the Brazil defender’s lack of time on the pitch continues.

The Telegraph reports Newcastle will target four England internationals in January. Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, 28, and his fellow midfielders Harry Winks of Tottenham and Chelsea’s Ross Barkley, 27, are said to be being considered by the Magpies along with Atletico Madrid’s 31-year-old full-back Kieran Trippier.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dusan Vlahovic: Italian outlet Tuttosport says Arsenal have emerged as a challenger to Juventus for the signature of Fiorentina’s 21-year-old Serbia striker.

Luis Diaz: The Colombia winger, 24, has been linked with a move to Liverpool from Porto, according to Spain’s Marca.

Ousmane Dembele: Mundo Deportivo reports the 24-year-old France forward’s agent has advised him against agreeing to a new contract with Barca amid interest from Manchester United and Newcastle.

