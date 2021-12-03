Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brighton manager Graham Potter will continue to take his time with Tariq Lamptey

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 9.03am
Tariq Lamptey gave Leeds a torrid evening (Adam Davy/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter will continue to tread carefully with Tariq Lamptey despite the youngster’s dynamic performances in the last two matches.

Full-back Lamptey is still building up his strength and fitness a year after suffering a serious hamstring injury which sidelined him for nine months.

The 21-year-old gave Leeds a torrid 75 minutes before being withdrawn in the 0-0 draw at the Amex last weekend, and then climbed off the bench to set up Neal Maupay’s late equaliser in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Brighton fans are clamouring for Lamptey to get more minutes on the pitch, but Potter says the hectic December schedule means he cannot risk the Chelsea youth product from the start in every match.

“We’re going through a period where we’re going to play lots of games in a short space of time so that’s the only thing that’s going to stop the regularity of Tariq,” said Potter.

“We all know his qualities and what he brings to the team. It’s just the close proximity of games will challenge him and us in terms of how much he plays and when he plays.”

Lamptey is likely to return to the starting line-up when Brighton travel along the south coast to face Southampton on Saturday.

Potter is an admirer of the job Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has done at St Mary’s and expects another tough match.

“I like Southampton, I like what they do as there is real clarity there. You can see what they’re trying to do, they’re really impressive in the build-up and how they get into the final third,”  added Potter.

“I am sure they will get better and better as they adjust to each other, with Danny Ings moving on, the identity of how they defend and press is really good.

“It’s always a tough game, but another one we are looking forward to. It’s three games in a week for both teams, both have had a busy schedule.”

