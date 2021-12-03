Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Accrington captain Seamus Conneely could return against Fleetwood

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 9.49am
Seamus Conneely missed out in midweek (Richard Sellers/PA)
Accrington captain Seamus Conneely could return to the starting XI for the Sky Bet League One clash against Fleetwood.

The midfielder was left out of the line-up for the midweek defeat on penalties against Wigan in the EFL Trophy as a precaution.

John Coleman has reported no new problems but could make changes to the team that lost to a rotated Latics side after describing that loss as “the lowest point probably I’ve had in my career managing a football team”.

Matt Butcher and Joe Pritchard remain sidelined and are two to three weeks away from a return.

Fleetwood caretaker boss Stephen Crainey could include some of his younger players after being pleased with Town’s performance in the 1-0 midweek loss to Bolton in the EFL Trophy.

Dylan Boyle, Sam Bird and Ciaran Hayes all made their full debuts in a very youthful side against the Trotters and Crainey, who has stepped up from the Under-23s to take interim charge, has stated he has no problems integrating players from that squad with seniors.

Defenders Harrison Holgate – who has already missed three months of the season with an Achilles injury – and Danny Andrew both came off injured in the 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Striker Joe Garner has missed the last two games after coming off against Oxford last month with a shoulder injury.

