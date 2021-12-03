Accrington captain Seamus Conneely could return against Fleetwood

An error occurred. Please try again.

Accrington captain Seamus Conneely could return to the starting XI for the Sky Bet League One clash against Fleetwood.

The midfielder was left out of the line-up for the midweek defeat on penalties against Wigan in the EFL Trophy as a precaution.

John Coleman has reported no new problems but could make changes to the team that lost to a rotated Latics side after describing that loss as “the lowest point probably I’ve had in my career managing a football team”.

Matt Butcher and Joe Pritchard remain sidelined and are two to three weeks away from a return.

Fleetwood caretaker boss Stephen Crainey could include some of his younger players after being pleased with Town’s performance in the 1-0 midweek loss to Bolton in the EFL Trophy.

Dylan Boyle, Sam Bird and Ciaran Hayes all made their full debuts in a very youthful side against the Trotters and Crainey, who has stepped up from the Under-23s to take interim charge, has stated he has no problems integrating players from that squad with seniors.

Defenders Harrison Holgate – who has already missed three months of the season with an Achilles injury – and Danny Andrew both came off injured in the 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Striker Joe Garner has missed the last two games after coming off against Oxford last month with a shoulder injury.