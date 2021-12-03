Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark banned for Burnley clash

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 10.15am
Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark is suspended after being sent off against Norwich on Tuesday evening (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark is suspended after being sent off against Norwich on Tuesday evening (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will be without the suspended Ciaran Clark for Saturday’s Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Burnley.

Clark was sent off just nine minutes into Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Norwich and must sit out as a result, although fellow central defender Jamaal Lascelles and wing-back Matt Ritchie are available after serving one-match bans against the Canaries.

Howe will otherwise assess a series of bumps and bruises, but defender Paul Dummett (calf) is his only remaining absentee.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will welcome back defender James Tarkowski and midfielder Ashley Westwood from suspension.

Both players missed the midweek draw with Wolves after their bans were delayed by the postponement of Sunday’s game against Tottenham.

Forward Ashley Barnes remains out due to a thigh injury and defender Phil Bardsley, who missed the Wolves game with an unspecified problem, is doubtful. Midfielder Dale Stephens, who has had Covid-19, is also set to miss out.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Lascelles, Hayden, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Pieters, Collins, Long.