Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson keen to find solution and end St Johnstone’s winless run

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 10.43am
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is looking for solutions following three successive defeats (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is looking for solutions following three successive defeats (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson’s thoughts have been going at “100 miles an hour” as he looks for a way to get St Johnstone back on track against Ross County on Saturday.

The Saints boss was less than impressed with the efforts of his side in the 1-0 defeat away to Dundee on Wednesday night.

It was a third defeat in a row for the Perth men who have won just once in their last eight games, slipping to 10th in the cinch Premiership, three points ahead of bottom side County.

Ahead of the visit of the Staggies to McDiarmid Park, Davidson spoke about finding solutions to the particular disappointment of Dens Park.

“It is more about mental attitude which is something we pride ourselves on,” said the St Johnstone manager, who will have midfielder Craig Bryson back from suspension.

“If you look at our defensive record this season, it (mental attitude) is probably our strength and it is why it was our strength last season as well.

“For me it wasn’t good enough, that first contact, that second contact.

“How do you rectify it? I think it is probably a lot to do with personnel in the team as well, who is playing, what you can do to adjust and solve it.

“Don’t worry, my brain has been going at 100 miles an hour in the last couple of days just to try to find an answer and make sure that when we play on Saturday, that fight will be there. That’s what I demand from the players.

“Sometimes you can have a bad game, you can be poor on the ball, but you have to have that fight and desire to win the game.

“All I want from them on Saturday is an attitude, a desire and enthusiasm to go and win the game.

“If I get that and they play poorly I will accept it, but those are two or three characteristics that I want from them and I have got from them in the majority of games I have been here.

“We had a wee blip on Wednesday night but we will get back to it on Saturday.”

County are bottom but are in decent form with just one defeat in their last five matches, and they have moved up to within two points of Livingston.

Davidson said: “I’ve said all along, the league is really tight. There is not a lot of difference between a lot of the teams.

“You have seen some results this year where teams at the bottom are beating teams at the top so I think it is going to be a really tight league.

“It doesn’t matter who you play against, you have to turn up on the day. That’s the message I will be getting across to the players.

“You have got to turn up, you have got to earn the three points. They don’t get given to you in this league.”

More from The Courier