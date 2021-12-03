Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Macauley Bonne set to return for Ipswich against Barrow

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 11.37am
Macauley Bonne is hoping for a recall (PA Images/Nigel French)
Ipswich manager Paul Cook is set to recall striker Macauley Bonne for Saturday’s FA Cup second round home tie against Barrow.

The Blues boss made 11 changes in midweek and a team of largely fringe players exited the Papa John’s Trophy to Arsenal Under-21s, squandering a 2-0 lead at Portman Road before losing a penalty shootout.

Former AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott spoke after that game about his frustration at a lack of game time this season and his hope for another chance to impress, but Cook looks sure to give Bonne an opportunity to end his five-game goal drought.

Forward Kayden Jackson scored twice on Wednesday night and will be hoping for a first-team recall.

Barrow knocked out Banbury in the last round but are on a nine-match winless run in Sky Bet League Two and sit just four points above the relegation zone.

Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper expects to have defenders Patrick Brough and Connor Brown both available for the trip to Suffolk.

Brough returns having served out a one-match ban which saw him miss the defeat at Sutton last weekend.

Brown also looks set to be back in the squad, having been sidelined by a chest infection which has kept him out for the past three matches.

