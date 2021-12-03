Macauley Bonne set to return for Ipswich against Barrow

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook is set to recall striker Macauley Bonne for Saturday’s FA Cup second round home tie against Barrow.

The Blues boss made 11 changes in midweek and a team of largely fringe players exited the Papa John’s Trophy to Arsenal Under-21s, squandering a 2-0 lead at Portman Road before losing a penalty shootout.

Former AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott spoke after that game about his frustration at a lack of game time this season and his hope for another chance to impress, but Cook looks sure to give Bonne an opportunity to end his five-game goal drought.

Forward Kayden Jackson scored twice on Wednesday night and will be hoping for a first-team recall.

Barrow knocked out Banbury in the last round but are on a nine-match winless run in Sky Bet League Two and sit just four points above the relegation zone.

Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper expects to have defenders Patrick Brough and Connor Brown both available for the trip to Suffolk.

Brough returns having served out a one-match ban which saw him miss the defeat at Sutton last weekend.

Brown also looks set to be back in the squad, having been sidelined by a chest infection which has kept him out for the past three matches.