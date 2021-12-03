Craig Bryson available for St Johnstone after serving suspension By Press Association December 3 2021, 11.47am St Johnstone’s Craig Bryson is back after a ban (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson returns from suspension for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match against Ross County at McDiarmid Park. Attacker Glenn Middleton has recovered from a hamstring injury but midfielder Murray Davidson is out with a knock. Callum Davidson will assess a couple of other players who have niggles from the midweek defeat to Dundee while Stevie May (knee) and David Wotherspoon (knee) are long-term absentees for Saints. Ross County will be without Alex Iacovitti for the trip to Perth. The defender went off with a hamstring injury during the midweek draw with St Mirren. Full-back Harry Clarke returns from suspension. More from The Courier No new problems for Aberdeen against St Mirren Callum Davidson keen to find solution and end St Johnstone’s winless run Liam Craig spells out home truths as St Johnstone face up to Premiership dogfight St Johnstone analysis: Callum Davidson changing formation is not a gamble worth taking