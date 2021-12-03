Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Joe Lewis hopes the elements will be kind when Aberdeen face St Mirren

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 11.53am
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis is hoping for calm conditions at Pittodrie this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis is hoping for calm conditions at Pittodrie this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis has given an insight into the challenge of being a goalkeeper in a harsh Scottish winter.

The country was battered by Storm Arwen last weekend and in midweek the Dons had to battle through snowy, windy conditions on their way to winning 2-0 at home to Livingston.

Lewis explained that shot-stoppers must improvise to ensure they are not affected by adverse conditions.

He is hoping for a reprieve from the elements on Saturday when St Mirren visit Pittodrie, a stadium next to the North Sea and notoriously exposed to wind at this time of year.

He said: “As a goalkeeper, keeping yourself warm is an additional challenge. You need to keep yourself moving and keep yourself focused on the game. You can’t just stand there and allow yourself to get cold.

“You need to keep communicating with your back four even when the ball’s at the other end of the pitch. It’s an extra challenge.

“For me, the wind is probably the worst type of weather you can play in. It can ruin most sports

“Fortunately, last Sunday at Celtic Park there was no wind at the end of a weekend in which it had been horrendously windy. If we’d been playing at home on the Saturday, I’m not sure how that would have gone.

“We’ve avoided the really bad conditions when potentially the game might not have been on, but on Wednesday night, it was a blizzard just before the game started and very windy.

“We managed to get the ball down and played some decent football at times. You’ve just got to play the conditions.

“Hopefully we get a still, calm day on Saturday and we can get the ball down and play some football.”

Lewis hopes Aberdeen can capitalise on a busy run of fixtures in December after a patchy opening to the campaign in which they struggled to develop any consistency.

He said: “The international breaks in September, October and November disrupt the league campaign a little bit so it can be hard to get yourself on a real run.

“Now we’ve got December where you have a lot of games so it’s a chance to put a run together and have a really good month. We started that on Wednesday so we’re ready to knuckle down and make sure it’s an excellent month for us.”