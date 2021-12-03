Dael Fry and Martin Payero could return for Middlesbrough against Swansea

An error occurred. Please try again.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder expects to receive a double injury boost ahead of the Sky Bet Championship game against Swansea.

Dael Fry and Martin Payero both returned to training this week after injury and have come through the sessions unscathed.

The pair will be assessed on Friday before Wilder decides whether to add them to his squad.

Lee Peltier remains sidelined with the hamstring injury suffered in the home defeat to Preston last month.

Swansea manager Russell Martin again has a fully-fit squad to choose from for the trip to the Riverside.

Martin has no new injury concerns following last weekend’s defeat at home to Reading but could be tempted to make changes.

On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams made his first start since mid-September against the Royals, but the home side conceded three times after taking a third-minute lead.

Ben Cabango, who did not even make the matchday squad against Reading, will be hoping for a recall.