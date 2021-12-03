Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carl Starfelt thrilled to win first man-of-the-match award on Celtic comeback

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 2.35pm
Carl Starfelt enjoyed a successful comeback (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Carl Starfelt enjoyed a successful comeback (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Carl Starfelt was delighted to get the first man-of-the-match award of his career on his Celtic return.

Starfelt came back from a hamstring injury to make his first appearance since October 30 as Celtic beat Hearts 1-0 in the cinch Premiership on Thursday.

The centre-back was thrust in after Cameron Carter-Vickers dropped out because of a personal issue and the Swede was happy with the clean sheet.

“It’s awful to be injured, very boring,” the 26-year-old said. “I have been training individually for a while and two sessions with the team and I was thrown right into it.

“I’m happy with the performance, a good win, we didn’t concede which is nice as a centre-back, and the team showed some character.

“It’s the first man of the match of my career so I’m happy with that. You are never 100 per cent sure about fitness when you have been out and not trained so much but I felt good fitness wise.

“It was quite late (when I found out I was playing). I don’t think I would have played the game if Cameron was here but I am just happy I could play and help the team get three points.”

The outcome was a sign of progress from the opening day of the league season, when Starfelt struggled on his debut in a 2-1 defeat at Tynecastle.

“I feel like the team is getting more comfortable in the way we are playing,” the former IFK Gothenburg and Rubin Kazan player said.

“We are getting to know each other better. I am not getting carried away just because of one performance, I will continue to work hard, but we have found a little bit of security in our system and we are on a good run. We want to keep enjoying our football and keep winning games.”

Starfelt dismissed concerns over the chances Hearts created in the second half.

“Of course as a defender you know the opposition will have chances but I think we were able to resist it,” he said. “We also had great chances to score more goals, so that is normal.

“I am more happy with the clean sheet and I think we showed some resistance. Of course they had one or two good chances but when you face good opponents, sometimes they will get chances. That’s nothing strange.

“You cannot only play one way and be good in that way. Everyone knows we want to dominate games, have the ball, be in the opponents’ half, and I think we were that for most of the game.

“But in the end you have to show resistance and you will not always dominate for 90 minutes. You have to show something else and I feel like we showed that.”

