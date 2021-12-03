No new problems for Aberdeen against St Mirren By Press Association December 3 2021, 2.41pm Dylan McGeouch has a calf problem (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass will select from the same group of players that defeated Livingston for the clash against St Mirren. That means midfielder Dylan McGeouch remains out with a calf injury, along with Matty Kennedy. Defenders Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher, Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still sidelined. Captain Joe Shaughnessy will return for St Mirren. The central defender sat out the midweek draw with Ross County through suspension. Another centre-back, Conor McCarthy, remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery. More from The Courier Ryan Hedges urges Aberdeen to build on their victory against Livingston St Mirren rue missed chances in goalless draw with Ross County Scott Brown expected to be fit for Aberdeen’s clash with Livingston Jim Goodwin says St Mirren squad can cope with defender shortage