No fresh concerns for Tottenham ahead of Norwich’s visit

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Norwich.

Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Giovani Lo Celso (knee) are the only absentees.

Romero is out until 2022 while Lo Celso will return to training next week.

Norwich forward Milot Rashica has been ruled out for up to a month with a groin injury.

The Kosovo international could miss up to seven games for the Canaries, starting with Sunday’s game at Spurs.

Mathias Normann (pelvis) is out along with Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and long-term absentee Sam Byram but Todd Cantwell is available after having to self isolate.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Gunn, Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Omobamidele, Williams, Giannoulis, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Dowell, McLean, Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Cantwell, Idah, Pukki, Sargent.