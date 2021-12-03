Leon Bailey facing several weeks out for Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their home game against Leicester with the news that Leon Bailey will be out for “a number of weeks”.

The 24-year-old forward, signed from Bayer Leverkusen this summer for a reported fee of £30million, hobbled off with what looked like a thigh problem during the 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night. Scans have revealed damage to a quad muscle and boss Steven Gerrard has said Bailey will not be back before Christmas.

An unspecified injury has kept Danny Ings out recently but the striker is nearing a return and a decision will be made on his fitness on Saturday.

Youri Tielemans (calf) and James Justin have both resumed training but Sunday’s match may come too soon for the Leicester pair.

James Maddison is being treated for a glute issue following the midweek draw at Southampton but the midfielder is expected to be fit.

Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and long-term absentee Wesley Fofana remain out.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Steer, Hause, Young, Tuanzebe, Sanson, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Davis, Luiz, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Ings.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Castagne, Thomas, Bertrand, Soyuncu, Nelson, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Marcal-Madivadua, Lookman, Vardy, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.