Ruben Neves returns from suspension as Wolves host Liverpool

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 3.25pm
Ruben Neves is back for Wolves after suspension (Joe Gidden/PA)
Wolves have Ruben Neves available to face Liverpool at Molineux on Saturday.

The midfielder sat out Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Burnley through suspension.

Daniel Podence may return after self-isolating having tested positive for Covid-19 but Marcal (Covid) is out. Jonny and Pedro Neto (both knee) are sidelined along with Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Willy Boly (muscle).

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and midfielder Naby Keita have returned to training after almost six weeks out but will not be ready for the weekend.

The pair, sidelined by calf and hamstring injuries respectively, are likely to be back in the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League group match against AC Milan.

As next week’s game in Italy is a dead rubber with his side already qualified, manager Jurgen Klopp looks set to keep changes to a minimum and could name the same team which beat Everton in midweek.

Wolves provisional squad: Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Moulden, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Hoever, Saiss, Semedo, Kilman, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Trincao, Podence, Silva, Traore, Campbell, Jimenez, Hwang.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Williams, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi