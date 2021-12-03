Leeds welcome back Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling for Brentford clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leeds duo Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are expected to be available to face Brentford after lengthy injury absences.

Bamford has not played since mid-September with an ankle problem and Ayling has been sidelined for the same period with a knee injury, but both came through a run-out for the Under-23s on Monday.

Pascal Struijk suffered a minor hip injury in the midweek win over Crystal Palace but is expected to be fit.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury problems ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

The Bees, who fielded an unchanged XI in Thursday night’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham, emerged unscathed and Shandon Baptiste, Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa all got valuable minutes under their belts from the bench.

Kristoffer Ajer has several more weeks in the treatment room as he recovers from a hamstring injury and Tariqe Fosu (also hamstring) continues to be assessed, while Mathias Jorgensen is still sidelined.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Cooper, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood, Bamford.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa.