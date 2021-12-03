Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mikel Arteta’s experience is lesson Everton should heed – Rafael Benitez

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 3.35pm
Rafael Benitez (left) hopes Everton can take heed from Mikel Arteta’s experience (Peter Byrne/John Walton/PA)
Rafael Benitez (left) hopes Everton can take heed from Mikel Arteta’s experience (Peter Byrne/John Walton/PA)

Under-pressure Everton manager Rafael Benitez believes the experience of Monday’s opposite number Mikel Arteta is a lesson his club should heed.

The Spaniard – as well as the board and director of football Marcel Brands – is under intense scrutiny after eight matches without a victory which has seen them slip to within five points of the Premier League bottom three.

Arsenal manager Arteta lost his first three fixtures of the season, including a surprise loss to newcomers Brentford, and did not make it out of the bottom half of the table until late October.

They now sit fifth, a point behind West Ham, after just two defeats in their last 11 league matches and Benitez believes – given time and a chance to recover from a debilitating injury crisis – his side will regain the form which saw them take 13 points from their first six matches to reach fifth in the fledgling table.

“I think he is doing well and could be an example of a new manager at a new club under pressure from the beginning last year, from the beginning this season,” said Benitez of the former Everton midfielder.

“Little by little he has continued working the way he wants to work and the team is getting better.

“They have also spent some money and they did well as they have signed some good players.

“He is an example of a manager at a new club who needed time and everyone was talking about ‘We need to give him time’ and now he is collecting the prize of that.”

Benitez has not been helped by the absence of last season’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin since the end of August due to a thigh injury.

As a result the team has struggled for goals with Demarai Gray’s effort in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby defeat their first for a month.

“I was talking with the physio and fitness coach and he is getting better but still a couple of weeks minimum,” said the Spaniard.

“We have to be very careful with him as he’s had two injuries so we want to be sure he is getting stronger and well and now is the time to progress and he is doing really well.”

More from The Courier