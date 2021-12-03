Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal have made progress since victory over Chelsea

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 6.41pm
Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-2 in the Women’s Super League in September (Tess Derry/PA)
Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-2 in the Women's Super League in September (Tess Derry/PA)

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall believes his team head into Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup final against Chelsea having “developed drastically” since defeating them earlier this season.

Eidevall also feels Emma Hayes’ Blues have developed since that encounter and is relishing the prospect of this weekend’s Wembley showdown between the sides.

The Gunners, who appointed Eidevall over the summer, opened their Women’s Super League campaign by beating champions Chelsea 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium in September.

They have won six and drawn the other of the league games that have followed, and are currently a point clear of Hayes’ team at the top of the table.

Eidevall told a press conference on Friday: “I think when we look back to where we were at before that game and during that game, I think we have developed drastically and we have much, much more maturity and have lived through a lot of experience and have learned from that.

“Both in defence and in offence I think we have developed – and so have Chelsea, though. I’m excited and looking forward to the game.”

Asked how confident he felt, Eidevall said: “At game day I feel very, very confident. Before game day I think about everything that can possibly go wrong because I need to prepare for it.

“One week from the game, I’m definite that we’re going to lose and I panic and have to do everything, rewatch all the videos one, two, and three times again, and then we start working with it in the group and so on, and then when we reach game day, I’m 100 per cent. I know I will reach that point this time also.”

Eidevall was then asked if he had any superstitions, and the Swede said: “I do have some – I think that’s healthy because then you feel like you have some control over the uncontrollable.

“I don’t let any black cats cross my way, ever. I don’t harm any black cats either, it’s also important to say! But I have been sometimes driving around and rerouting for a couple of miles. That’s the only thing I have. You feel a little bit silly when you are doing it but it’s the one thing I can control.

“Now probably if Emma Hayes sees this she will probably buy a thousand cats with all the money they have at Chelsea and try to send them all over our road – that was probably a really bad giveaway from me, (I’m going to be) invaded by black cats!”

Eidevall – who is without defender Leah Williamson due to injury – confirmed winger Tobin Heath would also not be available for Sunday’s game, but did not mention any other injury concerns.

With regard to monitoring players’ fitness during international breaks, Eidevall said: “I try not to get on to that emotional roller coaster.

“I remember in Germany some years ago when I was a coach still in Sweden, and I was in a very nice restaurant with friends. (I started getting) text messages with players being injured from the national team and it just completely ruined the whole evening, with this eight-course dinner we were having – I just went home early.

“After that, I decided I can’t control it, so why would I spend a lot of energy on it? Those things that will happen will happen and the important thing is how do we respond to it. That’s one thing, and another is that it’s really important for us to understand the need for recovery.”

