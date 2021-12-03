Jayden Stockley strikes twice as Charlton see off the challenge of Gateshead

Two goals from top scorer Jayden Stockley helped Charlton see off a lively Gateshead side 2-0 in the FA Cup at the International Stadium.

The National League North side made a lively start and created the better of the chances in the opening half hour with Cedwyn Scott and Adam Campbell both going close.

But it was the Addicks that struck first with 31 minutes on the clock when Conor Washington beat the offside trap and broke into the left-hand side of the area.

The Northern Ireland international kept his cool to cross for Stockley to bundle home from close range for his 10th goal in 11 games.

Gateshead recovered from that setback and came close to levelling up the tie before half-time when Addicks keeper Stephen Henderson blocked a Campbell shot before the forward sent the rebound wide of the far post.

The hosts were left to rue their inability to find the back of the net once again in the early stages of the second half as Macaulay Langstaff fired wide with the goal at his mercy after Henderson had blocked a shot from Alex Nicholson.

That miss was punished eight minutes later as the Addicks doubled their lead when Stockley got his second of the night by deflecting a Ben Purrington shot beyond Gateshead keeper Jacob Chapman.

There were to be further chances for Gateshead to get back in the game as Langstaff fired over when clean through on goal and player-manager Mike Williamson struck the crossbar in the closing moments.

The Tynesiders will reflect on a frustrating night in front of goal as their League One opponents secured a place in Monday’s third-round draw by delivering a lesson in finishing to their non-league opponents.