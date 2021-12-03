Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jayden Stockley strikes twice as Charlton see off the challenge of Gateshead

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 9.53pm
Jayden Stockley (second left) scored both goals for Charlton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jayden Stockley (second left) scored both goals for Charlton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Two goals from top scorer Jayden Stockley helped Charlton see off a lively Gateshead side 2-0 in the FA Cup at the International Stadium.

The National League North side made a lively start and created the better of the chances in the opening half hour with Cedwyn Scott and Adam Campbell both going close.

But it was the Addicks that struck first with 31 minutes on the clock when Conor Washington beat the offside trap and broke into the left-hand side of the area.

The Northern Ireland international kept his cool to cross for Stockley to bundle home from close range for his 10th goal in 11 games.

Gateshead recovered from that setback and came close to levelling up the tie before half-time when Addicks keeper Stephen Henderson blocked a Campbell shot before the forward sent the rebound wide of the far post.

The hosts were left to rue their inability to find the back of the net once again in the early stages of the second half as Macaulay Langstaff fired wide with the goal at his mercy after Henderson had blocked a shot from Alex Nicholson.

That miss was punished eight minutes later as the Addicks doubled their lead when Stockley got his second of the night by deflecting a Ben Purrington shot beyond Gateshead keeper Jacob Chapman.

There were to be further chances for Gateshead to get back in the game as Langstaff fired over when clean through on goal and player-manager Mike Williamson struck the crossbar in the closing moments.

The Tynesiders will reflect on a frustrating night in front of goal as their League One opponents secured a place in Monday’s third-round draw by delivering a lesson in finishing to their non-league opponents.

More from The Courier