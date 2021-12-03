Tommy Goss effort enough as Annan Athletic edge Edinburgh City By Press Association December 3 2021, 10.09pm Annan Athletic triumphed at Edinburgh City (Catherine Ivill/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Annan Athletic climbed above Edinburgh City in the cinch League Two table with a 1-0 win at Ainslie Park. Tommy Goss scored the only goal of the game after 11 minutes, netting from a tight angle after closing down the home goalkeeper. The result sees Annan go third ahead of Saturday’s fixtures, with Edinburgh now two points further back in fifth. More from The Courier Brechin City 0 Annan Athletic 3: Brechin boss Michael Paton vows he won’t ‘go down without a fight’ as Angus club’s pyramid play-off fate is sealed Former Dundee United goalkeeper Cammy Bell joins hometown club Annan Athletic