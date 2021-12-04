Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Benitez confident Everton’s poor form will not cause problems in January

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 9.03am
Rafael Benitez insists Everton’s current form will not impact his squad when the transfer window opens (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Rafael Benitez is not concerned his side’s worrying run of form will cause problems with his January recruitment plans or with current players wanting to leave.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been out since late August with a thigh problem, is the latest player to be linked with a move away after Monday’s opponents Arsenal were reported to be considering him a long-term replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

Speculation has also suggested Tottenham are interested in England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but Benitez, under pressure after eight matches without victory, insists their form will not affect the composition of his squad.

“If we don’t want to sell players, we don’t need to. If we sell players, it is because we want to sell players,” said the Spaniard, who spent just £1.7million on three players in the summer as financial fair play restrictions continue to bite at Goodison Park.

“I think the players appreciate we are trying to improve and that is what we will do until the end.

“We have been working on January and talking about options.

“Our market is clear: there are players you can get and players you cannot – that’s the reality.

“We need to know these players want to come. In terms of our players, they cannot go if we don’t want (them) to.”

In addition to Benitez being hamstrung by injuries, he is also paying the price for a £500m transfer spend under billionaire owner Farhad Moshiri which has failed to improve the club.

It has left their current manager having to balance the books while trying to squeeze everything out of the threadbare, understrength squad he has been left with.

“I try to concentrate on my job, which is to improve the players we have,” he added.

“Everyone in the business knows the money has been spent but at the moment, we have to be sure we can improve these players.

“I talk about injuries because I want to make people realise we were doing well at the start of the season with the same players.

“The injuries have been a key factor for us. The owner and the board want to spent money and improve the team and the manager.

“Now I think it is really important to stick together, try to do well on the pitch and then go to January and try to improve things if we can.”

