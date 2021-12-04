Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Carl Starfelt enjoying life adapting to added pressure and demands at Celtic

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 10.01am
Celtic’s Carl Starfelt returned from injury against Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic’s Carl Starfelt returned from injury against Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Carl Starfelt feels he is adapting to the added pressure and demands of playing for Celtic.

The Sweden defender earned a man-of-the-match award on his return from a hamstring injury as Celtic beat Hearts 1-0 on Thursday night.

Starfelt struggled in the early weeks of his Celtic career after arriving from Rubin Kazan in late July.

But he believes he is learning to handle the pressure of playing in front of the demanding Celtic support.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United at Tannadice, the former IFK Gothenburg centre-back said: “You get used to it. The first game, with 60,000, I never played with that before I came here, so obviously you are a bit nervous and it puts pressure on you.

“But now I am just enjoying it so much. The games are so much more fun when the people come to the stadium.

“Obviously, when I played in Sweden we had a lot of fans, and then Russia, not so many.

“I prefer it with the fans obviously because you affect so many people. It’s more feelings. You not only play for yourself, you play for the whole city. I think you put in an extra shift when you know that.”

Starfelt helps deal with the pressure by blocking out what is happening across the city.

Celtic restored a four-point gap between themselves and leaders Rangers after the champions won 1-0 against Hibernian in Edinburgh 24 hours earlier.

“We are just focusing on the next game,” Starfelt said. “It’s so early. We have played 16 games, so it’s very early.

“Maybe at the end you will look at some other results but right now we are just focusing, taking it match by match and trying to win as many as possible.”

The physical demands of playing for Celtic are also something that the defender is adapting to.

Ange Postecoglou’s side still have nine games to play before the winter break starts in the first few days of January.

The 26-year-old said: “I’m definitely not used to it. I am used to playing maximum 35 games a year.

“But I prefer this way, to play more games.

“Now, of course, it can also get too much if you get too many injuries, but I prefer to play games. It’s a lot of fun.

“It’s been two games a week since I came. I don’t think we have had one single week when we have only played one game.”