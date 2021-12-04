Rain washes out St Johnstone’s clash with Ross County By Press Association December 4 2021, 3.07pm The match at McDiarmid Park was postponed (Rob Casey/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone’s cinch Premiership game at home to Ross County has been postponed due to heavy rain. Saturday’s match at McDiarmid Park was called off following a 2pm pitch inspection. St Johnstone said in a statement: “Following heavy rainfall the pitch has been deemed unplayable by referee Steven MacLean. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.” More from The Courier Callum Davidson agrees with decision to call-off St Johnstone’s game against Ross County St Johnstone v Ross County called OFF after failing pitch inspection We should fear no one, says Ross County boss Malky Mackay Craig Bryson available for St Johnstone after serving suspension