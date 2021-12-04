Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cunningham proud as brave Buxton beaten by Morecambe

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 3.53pm
Steve Cunningham was proud of his side’s efforts (Leila Coker/PA)
Steve Cunningham was proud of his side’s efforts (Leila Coker/PA)

Boss Steve Cunningham believes Buxton can take immense pride from their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Morecambe.

The seventh-tier Bucks enjoyed a bright start against their League One opponents and hit the post in the early stages but Cole Stockton’s 29th-minute goal on a wet and windy afternoon in Derbyshire saw the Shrimps into round three.

“The lads have put the club and Buxton as a town on the football map,” said Cunningham.

“They stood up to the challenge of Morecambe and the conditions and didn’t show the gulf in divisions.

“It is a game of fine margins and fine margins have undone us today.

“We needed to try and take advantage of the wind in the first half. I thought a goal was coming in the first 15 minutes and then we would have had something to hang on to.

“We gave a very good team a very good go and we have to feel immensely proud of what we have done today.”

The home side nearly took the lead when Diego De Girolamo hit the woodwork after 13 minutes.

Stockton then fired the Shrimps ahead with a cool finish after Shane McLoughlin played him in just before the half-hour.

Theo Richardson made a brilliant double save to deny Wesley McDonald and Stockton ten minutes later.

McDonald, Stockton and Jonah Ayunga all then wasted good second-half chances as the visitors closed out victory.

“It was a very professional performance,” said Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson. “The weather took away any advantage we had, I don’t think we have ever played in conditions as bad as that.

“We missed a lot of chances to make the game safe in the second half but we are pleased to get through.

“The object before the game was just to get through, it didn’t matter how.

“Everyone expected us to win. If we don’t it’s a disaster but if we win no-one says anything.

“Credit to Buxton, they pushed us. It was not easy today and the lads showed character.”

