Everton assessing Yerry Mina ahead of possible return from hamstring injury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina could come back into contention for the squad to face Arsenal after two months out with a hamstring problem.

The Colombia international returned to training this week and will be assessed before Monday’s game.

Midfielder Andre Gomes is back in the squad after a calf problem but long-term absentee striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) is still at least two weeks away from returning while midfielder Tom Davies (knee) remains out.

Arsenal will check on the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

The England international was substituted during the second half of Thursday’s defeat at Manchester United after suffering a knock.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka is nearing a return from a knee injury but this game may come too soon. Sead Kolasinac is still out.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Richarlison, Gray, Rondon, Begovic, Kenny, Mina, Delph, Gomes, Gbamin, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Dobbin.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Leno, Holding, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Soares, Chambers, Mari, Balogun, Nketiah.