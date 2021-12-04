Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyo nets the winner for Hamilton

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 5.01pm
David Moyo scored a winning penalty for Hamilton (Jeff Holmes/PA)
David Moyo scored a second-half penalty as Hamilton returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 cinch Championship victory over 10-man Dunfermline at New Douglas Park.

The hosts enjoyed the better of the early chances with Josh Mullin and Marley Redfern both testing Pars goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams within the opening 12 minutes.

Teenage midfielder Redfern came close with a second shot on target midway through the first half but former Accies stopper Williams safely collected the ball, while – at the other end – Lewis McCann struck the crossbar as it remained goalless at the break.

The match came to life on the hour mark as Dunfermline midfielder Graham Dorrans was sent off for handball in the box, with Moyo firing the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner for his second goal in two games.

The visitors looked for an equaliser and Josh Edwards came close before his header was blocked and Hamilton held on for maximum points for the first time since October.

