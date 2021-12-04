Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gozie Ugwu bags brace as Morton and Ayr share the spoils

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 5.01pm
Morton drew with Ayr (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Morton drew with Ayr (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Morton missed an opportunity to climb away from the foot of the cinch Championship table as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ayr at Cappielow.

Gus MacPherson’s men came into the weekend in the bottom two, level on points with Queen of the South beneath them.

The hosts opened the scoring after 26 minutes when Gozie Ugwu headed a Gavin Reilly delivery back across goal and into the far corner of the net.

Morton held on to that lead until the 73rd minute when Steven Bradley fired in off the crossbar and Tomi Adeloye put the visitors in front four minutes later.

Ugwu headed a second with six minutes remaining to ensure Morton did not come away empty-handed.

The result leaves Morton as part of a bottom three all level on 13 points while Ayr are one point better off.

