Mansfield come from behind to sink managerless Doncaster

Mansfield compounded the woes of managerless Doncaster by coming from behind to dump them out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 triumph.

A George Lapslie brace and Will Forrester strike saw the Stags overturn a half-time deficit after Branden Horton had put Doncaster ahead.

In their first game since dismissing Richie Wellens as manager, Rovers got off to a strong start when Horton slotted in to give them the lead after seven minutes.

Mansfield equalised in the 48th minute when a corner was flicked on by Lapslie and Forrester nodded in at the back post.

The goal gave the visitors a significant lift and they went ahead on the hour when Lapslie finished well from a tight angle.

Mansfield had their tails up and went further ahead after 70 minutes when Lapslie capped off a sweeping team move with a fine finish.

Tommy Rowe drilled in from 20 yards after a well-worked free kick routine with six minutes remaining to put some doubt on the outcome, but Mansfield held on.