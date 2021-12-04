Wrexham stay in play-off spots after late goal from Jordan Davies By Press Association December 4 2021, 5.05pm Dover played host to Wrexham (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wrexham remain in the Vanarama National League play-off places after a narrow 1-0 victory at struggling Dover. Chances were limited in the first half as the Whites, who remain without a win this season, went in level at the break. The league’s bottom side upped the pressure in the second period and hit the woodwork three times in quick succession. Alfie Pavey headed against the bar moments after the restart, the post was struck shortly afterwards and Jake Goodman also hit the post in the 57th minute. However, the Red Dragons made them pay with six minutes remaining when Jordan Davies’ corner evaded everyone and flew into the net. More from The Courier Paul Mullin goal for Wrexham knocks Dagenham and Redbridge off top spot Grimsby march on after beating Wrexham Spireites lose top spot after goalless draw at bottom club Dover Montrose 3 Partick Thistle 2: Montrose boss Stewart Petrie to call on ‘gaffer’ Dick Campbell’s help after sealing dramatic last-gasp play-off spot