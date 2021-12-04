Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sheffield United punish 10-man Cardiff with comeback win

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 5.13pm
Morgan Gibbs-White was instrumental for the Blades (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sheffield United fought back from a goal down to beat 10-man Cardiff 3-2 thanks to a second-half masterclass from Morgan Gibbs-White.

The midfielder, on loan from Wolves, scored a stunning equaliser before laying on goals for Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick after Cardiff captain Sean Morrison was sent off in the 52nd minute.

It was the least the Blades deserved after dominating the first half only to go in a goal down.

Veteran striker Sharp could have had an early brace but the 35-year-old failed to get enough power on his header from Jayden Bogle’s cross from the right and then fired against the legs of Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies a minute later after being put through by Gibbs-White.

The chances kept coming for Paul Heckingbottom’s men as Conor Hourihane curled just over from the edge of the area after Oliver Norwood picked him out from a corner, and McGoldrick shot straight at Smithies from the left of the six-yard box.

Sharp then turned provider as he crossed from the left but Gibbs-White’s stabbed effort was well wide.

Having created nothing for half an hour, Cardiff could have scored three in four minutes but they had to settle for one.

Visiting goalkeeper Wes Foderingham produced a superb reflex save at point-blank range to deny Curtis Nelson, tipping the defender’s deflected header onto the post.

That warmed the home fans on a bitterly cold afternoon and it also appeared to rouse the Cardiff players as they broke the deadlock two minutes later.

Mark Harris controlled a delightful chipped through-ball from Joe Ralls on his chest before turning in the area and expertly firing past Foderingham in the 32nd minute.

And Isaak Davies was close to doubling Cardiff’s lead two minutes after that with a brilliant run into the box and a fierce drive that was palmed away impressively by Foderingham.

The match swung in the visitors’ favour seven minutes after the restart when Morrison was shown a straight red card for chopping down Sharp as he raced on to McGoldrick’s through-ball.

Gibbs-White wasted the subsequent free-kick from the edge of the box but he made amends in some style with an unstoppable curling effort from 20 yards to level the match after 61 minutes.

McGoldrick almost squeezed in a second for United a minute later but Smithies just about scrambled it off the line.

Sharp completed the fightback on 73 minutes as he finished off a quickfire passing move from close range by firing in from Gibbs-White’s centre.

And McGoldrick put the result beyond doubt two minutes later as his shot trickled inside the post after another assist from Gibbs-White.

Mark McGuinness’ 90th-minute header proved to be mere consolation for Steve Morison’s Bluebirds.

