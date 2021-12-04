Dagenham edge Grimsby in gripping encounter

An error occurred. Please try again.

An explosive start to the second half helped Dagenham edge out Grimsby 3-2 in the National League.

Dagenham dominated the first period and took a deserved lead after 20 minutes when Dean Rance headed in a Myles Weston cross.

But Grimsby levelled on the stroke of half-time through John McAtee.

The hosts were back in command soon after the break, though.

Ibby Akanbi crashed a shot into the roof of the net from just inside the area in the 51st minute and just two minutes later Angelo Balanta fired home a third.

Grimsby were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute when McAtee was shown a straight red for a late challenge, but they revived their hopes just five minutes later as Sam Bell reduced the deficit.

The visitors could not find another, though, as Dagenham completed the victory.