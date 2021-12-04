Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Isaiah Jones on target as Middlesbrough claim first home win under Chris Wilder

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 5.17pm
Isaiah Jones was on target for Middlesbrough in the first half (Mike Egerton/PA)
Isaiah Jones was on target for Middlesbrough in the first half (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chris Wilder claimed his first home win as Middlesbrough manager as his side ground out a hard-fought 1-0 Championship victory over Swansea.

Isaiah Jones’ first-half finish settled things at the Riverside, with Boro building on last weekend’s victory at Huddersfield to claim back-to-back successes for the first time since October.

Swansea had plenty of the ball as they looked to get back into the game, but while Paddy McNair hacked Joel Piroe’s shot off the goal line, the visitors never really did enough to warrant an equaliser.

Middlesbrough’s players have been encouraged to press much higher up the field under Wilder, and the effect of the new boss’ tactical instructions was apparent after just 10 seconds when Duncan Watmore charged down Ben Hamer’s clearance, only for the ball to rebound behind for a goal kick.

Swansea created an alarm of their own in the seventh minute, with wing-back Ryan Manning’s cross from the left-hand side clipping the top of the crossbar, and the visitors went close again midway through the first half as Jamie Paterson drove past Anfernee Dijksteel in the area before shooting over.

Boro were the more threatening side for most of the opening half though and, after the lively Watmore wasted a decent opening by firing over from the edge of the area, the hosts claimed the lead after 26 minutes.

It was an extremely well-worked goal, with veteran centre-half Sol Bamba turning away from his marker on the halfway line before dissecting the Swansea defence with an inch-perfect through ball that sent Jones scampering clear.

Jones had never scored a senior goal for Boro prior to kick-off, but the 22-year-old wing-back broke his duck in style as he strode into the area before rolling a slick finish past Hamer.

The Teessiders almost claimed a second goal seven minutes before the interval, but while Andraz Sporar burst ahead of his marker to meet Jonny Howson’s low cross with a front-post flick, Hamer was alert to the danger and kept the ball out.

Swansea’s main threat was coming on the counter-attack and after Marcus Tavernier gave the ball away cheaply to spark a Swans break on the stroke of half-time, the visitors were convinced they should have had a penalty.

Paterson went sprawling to the floor as he tried to round goalkeeper Luke Daniels, but rather than pointing to the spot, referee Andy Davies booked the Swansea striker for diving.

The Swans bench were clearly incensed by the decision and their mood would not have improved when McNair’s brilliant goal-line clearance prevented the visiting side from equalising seven minutes after the break.

Piroe slipped a low shot past Daniels after breaking onto Kyle Naughton’s through ball, but a backtracking McNair hacked it clear when the Swansea striker must have thought he had scored.

The away side spent most of the second half probing for an equaliser but, while Daniels tipped Matt Grimes’ free-kick over the crossbar, the Middlesbrough goal was rarely seriously threatened.

Indeed, it was Boro that created the best opportunity of the second half, only for Watmore to take an age to get a shot away after breaking clear of the Swansea defence, enabling a sprinting Olivier Ntcham to deny him with a sliding tackle.

More from The Courier