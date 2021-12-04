Struggling Barnsley hit back to hold Huddersfield

An error occurred. Please try again.

Struggling Barnsley came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield to leave new head coach Poya Asbaghi still waiting for his first win

Lewis O’Brien put Huddersfield ahead, but Carlton Morris levelled at the end of the first half.

Asbaghi, appointed last month, dropped Jordan Williams, Josh Benson and Devante Cole to the bench, with Callum Brittain, Aaron Leya Iseka and Romal Palmer all coming into the side.

Opposite number Carlos Corberan made four changes to his starting line-up, with Fraizer Campbell making his first start since late October in attack and Levi Colwill, Josh Koroma and Ollie Turton also included.

The visitors were to first to threaten, with Brad Collins making a double save to deny Harry Toffolo and then Colwill.

At the other end Morris found some space on the left-hand side of the area and put the ball across the face of goal, but there was no-one there to apply the finish.

Koroma’s dipping shot from distance was then tipped over by Collins.

The home side appealed for a penalty when Callum Styles appeared to be pushed over inside the area, but referee Matthew Donohue was unmoved.

Mads Andersen then came to Barnsley’s rescue, getting back to make an important block when Koroma threatened to find a way through.

Huddersfield took the lead in the 33rd minute as when Campbell released O’Brien with a neat pass and the skipper produced a fine finish, slotting the ball just inside Collins’ left-hand post.

Koroma threatened with an angled shot which was beaten away by Collins and then thumped a long-range effort against the bar.

But it was Barnsley who struck on the stroke of half-time, Michal Helik’s ball into the area finding Morris, who fired low past Lee Nicholls to equalise.

The Terriers started the second half on the front foot, O’Brien and Koroma both shooting narrowly wide.

Koroma saw his deflected effort comfortably saved by Collins and Turton had a shot deflected wide as the visitors continued to press.

Barnsley skipper Cauley Woodrow had an effort from range which flashed wide as both sides had to settle for a point.