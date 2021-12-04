Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ethan Hamilton and Colby Bishop at the double as Accrington thrash Fleetwood

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 5.23pm
Colby Bishop bagged a brace for Accrington as they thrashed Fleetwood (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ethan Hamilton and Colby Bishop each scored twice as Accrington enjoyed a comfortable 5-1 victory over 10-man Fleetwood to make it two successive League One wins.

The Cod Army were dealt a blow after 23 minutes when Daniel Batty was shown a straight red for a rash challenge on Harvey Rodgers.

Stanley were on top at this point and took the lead in the 29th minute as Bishop sent Hamilton through and he fired the ball low into the net.

It was two within a minute of the second half when Sean McConville’s ball into the area was chested down by Bishop and he stroked his effort into the corner of the net.

Fleetwood got one back after 57 minutes when Callum Morton pulled the ball back to substitute Harrison Biggins in the area and he side-footed home.

Stanley regained their two-goal cushion when substitute Liam Coyle picked up a loose ball in the area and rifled it home on 72 minutes for his first league goal.

Number four followed 12 minutes from time, Rodgers feeding Bishop in the area and his clever backheel found the far corner of the net.

Hamilton smashed home the fifth on 90 minutes to complete a good day for Stanley while it is now eight league games without a win for managerless Fleetwood.

