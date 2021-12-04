Ethan Hamilton and Colby Bishop at the double as Accrington thrash Fleetwood

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ethan Hamilton and Colby Bishop each scored twice as Accrington enjoyed a comfortable 5-1 victory over 10-man Fleetwood to make it two successive League One wins.

The Cod Army were dealt a blow after 23 minutes when Daniel Batty was shown a straight red for a rash challenge on Harvey Rodgers.

Stanley were on top at this point and took the lead in the 29th minute as Bishop sent Hamilton through and he fired the ball low into the net.

It was two within a minute of the second half when Sean McConville’s ball into the area was chested down by Bishop and he stroked his effort into the corner of the net.

Fleetwood got one back after 57 minutes when Callum Morton pulled the ball back to substitute Harrison Biggins in the area and he side-footed home.

Stanley regained their two-goal cushion when substitute Liam Coyle picked up a loose ball in the area and rifled it home on 72 minutes for his first league goal.

Number four followed 12 minutes from time, Rodgers feeding Bishop in the area and his clever backheel found the far corner of the net.

Hamilton smashed home the fifth on 90 minutes to complete a good day for Stanley while it is now eight league games without a win for managerless Fleetwood.