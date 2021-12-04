Ipswich held at home by League Two Barrow in FA Cup

An error occurred. Please try again.

Barrow earned an attractive FA Cup replay after holding League One Ipswich to a goalless draw at Portman Road.

The two teams had never met each other in a competitive encounter but the League Two Bluebirds held their own against the Tractor Boys, who hit the woodwork twice.

The visitors enjoyed a confident start to the game and Josh Kay dragged a shot wide in the sixth minute after cutting in from the left.

Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton tipped a smart free-kick from Josh Gordon around a post and the same player was flagged offside from the resulting corner when he sent a header against the woodwork.

The Tractor Boys were struggling to find any real rhythm but Scott Fraser’s rising long-range effort tested visiting goalkeeper Paul Farman in the 24th minute.

The hosts started the second half with purpose and striker Joe Pigott, a half-time substitute for Idris El Mizouni, struck a post just after the break.

But the Bluebirds were still posing a threat and Kay saw two well-struck efforts deflected behind within three minutes.

The home side piled on some late pressure and Town skipper Sam Morsy fired over in added time before substitute Cameron Humphreys sent a header against the crossbar.