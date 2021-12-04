Harry Smith brace helps Leyton Orient ease past Tranmere in FA Cup

An error occurred. Please try again.

A brace from Harry Smith plus a strike by Omar Beckles and a penalty by Aaron Drinan put Leyton Orient into the third round of the FA Cup after a 4-0 win over Tranmere at Brisbane Road.

The Londoners were rewarded for a totally dominant first-half performance with a two-goal lead at the interval.

They took the lead after 22 minutes when Hector Kyprianou produced a defence-splitting pass for Smith to collect before coolly sending the ball past the advancing keeper into the corner of the net.

Orient doubled the lead after 36 minutes following a corner when Drinan pulled the ball back for Beckles to slot home.

The visitors had been anonymous before the break and the pattern of play continued in the second period.

Drinan took his tally for the season to 11 goals when he scored from the penalty spot on the hour after Peter Clarke had handled the striker’s shot.

Smith completed the rout after 83 minutes when he stabbed home a Kyprianou cross to record his 11th goal of the campaign.