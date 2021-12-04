Barnet cruise to comfortable win over Maidenhead By Press Association December 4 2021, 5.31pm Barnet won easily (PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barnet made it three straight wins with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Maidenhead. Rob Hall got the Bees up and running just after the half-hour, taking aim and scoring in the bottom corner having had an earlier penalty appeal turned down. It was 2-0 three minutes after the break as Wes Fonguck’s free-kick found Mitch Brundle who headed in at the far post. Barnet were enjoying the best of the play and the chances, Jamie Turley and Ephron Mason-Clark both going close, and a third goal duly arrived. Mason-Clark was the scorer 55 minutes in, keeping his cool after he was played in behind. Mason Clark nearly laid on a fourth for Turley as time ticked away, but Barnet had already done more than enough. More from The Courier Brentford increase pressure on Rafael Benitez with win over Everton Andy Crosby hails Port Vale defending after win over Hartlepool Ian Evatt praises Bolton performance after comfortable win over Doncaster Barnet return to winning ways with victory over Torquay