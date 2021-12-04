Torquay win at struggling Weymouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Weymouth remain just one point above the National League relegation zone after a 2-1 defeat at home to Torquay.

Joe Lewis’ opener sparked a flurry of goals and, after Brandon Goodship equalised, Sinclair Armstrong ended the Seagulls’ three-match losing streak and condemned Weymouth to a fourth consecutive defeat.

The Gulls almost took the lead in the early stages of the second half but Asa Hall’s shot was cleared off the line by Taofiq Olomowewe.

Klaidi Lolos then had a chance saved by Ross Fitzsimons before three goals arrived in 10 minutes.

Lewis headed in Armani Little’s corner on the hour mark before Goodship nodded in the equaliser from close range eight minutes later.

But Torquay secured the win after 70 minutes when Armstrong struck, with Lolos hitting the crossbar late on.