Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Harvey Knibbs fires Cambridge into FA Cup third round with controversial winner

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 5.33pm
Harvey Knibbs scored a late winner for Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Harvey Knibbs scored a late winner for Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Harvey Knibbs struck a controversial late winner as Cambridge beat Exeter 2-1 to reach the FA Cup third round for the first time in five years.

Knibbs headed in Wes Hoolahan’s cross two minutes from the end but saw it disallowed for offside, only for the goal to then be awarded following Cambridge protestations.

The visitors had earlier gone ahead when Jubril Okedina clipped Sam Nombe in the box, with Nombe scoring from the penalty spot after 10 minutes.

Cambridge were level 13 minutes later following good work by James Brophy, and his pull-back was despatched by Adam May.

Three minutes before the break Exeter’s Jevani Brown laid the ball off to Archie Collins, whose effort came off the inside of the post.

Cambridge substitute Sam Smith fired a great chance wide 10 minutes from time, then Conor Masterson rattled the post for the hosts before Knibbs, another late replacement, headed the winner.

With Exeter pressing for an equaliser, Cambridge broke and Jensen Weir was felled, only for Joe Ironside’s penalty to be pushed away by Cameron Dawson nine minutes into stoppage time.

More from The Courier