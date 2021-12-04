Queen of the South hold Partick By Press Association December 4 2021, 5.35pm Partick drew at Queen of the South (Anthony Devlin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Partick missed the chance to move a point behind Scottish Championship leaders Inverness after being held to a goalless draw at bottom-of-the-table Queen of the South. The Jags, who are now unbeaten in nine league games, saw the frame of their goal struck twice by the struggling Doonhamers in the closing stages of the first half. Lee Connelly, with seven goals this season, smashed a shot against the inside of the post and then hit the woodwork again moments later. Home keeper Solomon Brynn foiled Thistle’s Zak Rudden in the first half with Kyle Turner flashing a shot inches wide and substitute Brian Graham twice going close for the visitors after the break. Queen of the South are now without a win in eight matches while Partick kept a seventh successive clean sheet. More from The Courier Goalfest at Gayfield? The stats that suggest Arbroath v Raith Rovers could be a feast of football Partick Thistle 1-0 Dunfermline: Ross Docherty brilliance seals Scottish Cup progress as Graham Dorrans lapse is punished Lewis Mayo’s second-half effort enough as Partick Thistle edge Hamilton win Brace for Billy Mckay as Inverness win at Queen of the South