Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Queen of the South hold Partick

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 5.35pm
Partick drew at Queen of the South (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Partick drew at Queen of the South (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Partick missed the chance to move a point behind Scottish Championship leaders Inverness after being held to a goalless draw at bottom-of-the-table Queen of the South.

The Jags, who are now unbeaten in nine league games, saw the frame of their goal struck twice by the struggling Doonhamers in the closing stages of the first half.

Lee Connelly, with seven goals this season, smashed a shot against the inside of the post and then hit the woodwork again moments later.

Home keeper Solomon Brynn foiled Thistle’s Zak Rudden in the first half with Kyle Turner flashing a shot inches wide and substitute Brian Graham twice going close for the visitors after the break.

Queen of the South are now without a win in eight matches while Partick kept a seventh successive clean sheet.

More from The Courier