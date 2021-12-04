Altrincham hit back from two goals down to draw with Aldershot

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ryan Colclough’s last-minute equaliser denied Aldershot a fourth straight win as they drew 2-2 with Altrincham.

The home side looked to be cruising when they went 2-0 up, Alfy Whittingham (28) opening the scoring after neat play between Corie Andrews and Bradley Webb.

A second arrived five minutes before the break, Mohamad Sylla winning the ball, swapping passes with Andrews and Ryan Glover before a neat finish.

But Altrincham changed the complexion of the half-time break, pulling a goal back in time added on as Colclough teed up Toby Mullarkey.

And it was Colclough who scored the leveller, his hopeful cross sailing in past Laurie Walker.