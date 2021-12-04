Altrincham hit back from two goals down to draw with Aldershot By Press Association December 4 2021, 5.37pm Aldershot and Altrincham drew (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ryan Colclough’s last-minute equaliser denied Aldershot a fourth straight win as they drew 2-2 with Altrincham. The home side looked to be cruising when they went 2-0 up, Alfy Whittingham (28) opening the scoring after neat play between Corie Andrews and Bradley Webb. A second arrived five minutes before the break, Mohamad Sylla winning the ball, swapping passes with Andrews and Ryan Glover before a neat finish. But Altrincham changed the complexion of the half-time break, pulling a goal back in time added on as Colclough teed up Toby Mullarkey. And it was Colclough who scored the leveller, his hopeful cross sailing in past Laurie Walker. More from The Courier Leaders Chesterfield denied victory as Altrincham score two late goals in draw Rob Hall hits late winner for Barnet against Aldershot Coventry hit back from two down to draw at Blackburn Ten-man Halifax hit back from two goals down to stun Notts County