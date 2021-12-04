Local boy Ryan Bowman downs Carlisle with late clincher for Shrewsbury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Carlisle-born Ryan Bowman confirmed Shrewsbury’s place in the FA Cup third-round draw with his side’s second goal in a 2-1 win against his home-town club at Brunton Park.

Steve Cotterill’s League One visitors led from the 11th minute after teenager Tom Bloxham’s fourth goal of the campaign.

Bowman, released by the Cumbrians as a youngster, secured victory with a crisp right-foot finish 13 minutes from time.

It proved a miserable afternoon for Keith Millen’s side after promising back-to-back wins in League Two and the Papa John’s Trophy against Walsall and Lincoln.

Until substitute Jordan Gibson curled in a stoppage-time consolation, Carlisle’s best chances came either side of young striker Bloxham’s latest goal.

Tristan Abrahams was foiled by Marko Marosi after six minutes. Brad Young then failed to pick out Abrahams with his strike partner faced by an open goal after Young disposed Marosi outside his area.

Even home fans’ protests against the club’s owners proved low key. A handful of tennis balls were thrown on the pitch in the first half while stewards intervened in the second after a flag was unfurled on the main stand terrace.