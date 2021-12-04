Dennis Politic nets quick-fire brace as Port Vale claim comeback win at Burton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Substitute Dennis Politic scored two goals in four second-half minutes as Port Vale turned a fiery Staffordshire derby on its head to claim a 2-1 Emirates FA Cup second-round comeback victory over Burton.

The hosts looked threatening in an opening period where the windy conditions were against them.

The Brewers made it count midway through the first half when Burton-born Ryan Leak headed home his first goal in English football from close range, holding off his man to meet Kane Hemmings’ deep cross with a firm header.

League Two Vale had strong shouts for a penalty on the stroke of half-time when Ben Garrity appeared to be brought down in the box by Deji Oshilaja, referee Martin Coy waving away vociferous appeals.

But Politic had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes when he thundered in an 18-yard effort to level the match.

The Romanian turned the game on its head three minutes later as he fired home after nicking the ball around Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt to earn passage to the third round at the expense of their League One opponents.