Raith miss out on top spot after Arbroath stalemate By Press Association December 4 2021, 5.59pm Raith are in fine form (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Raith missed the chance to move top of the Scottish Championship after drawing 0-0 at Arbroath. The stalemate extended Rovers’ unbeaten run to 12 league games, leaving them one point behind leaders Inverness. The fifth-placed hosts had a chance to open the scoring early on when Joel Nouble had a header blocked when unmarked in the box. Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald did well to keep out Bobby Linn’s effort in the 71st minute after the substitute broke from a corner at the other end. More from The Courier 3 talking points as ‘physical’ is the word of the day in Arbroath and Raith Rovers clash John McGlynn: Raith Rovers gaffer says success of part-time Arbroath is ‘making a mockery’ of football Dick Campbell accuses Raith Rovers of gamesmanship and says Fifers paid Arbroath ‘the biggest compliment’ Arbroath 0-0 Raith Rovers: Lichties and Rovers earn a point apiece in Gayfield stalemate