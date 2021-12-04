Raith miss out on top spot after Arbroath stalemate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith missed the chance to move top of the Scottish Championship after drawing 0-0 at Arbroath.

The stalemate extended Rovers’ unbeaten run to 12 league games, leaving them one point behind leaders Inverness.

The fifth-placed hosts had a chance to open the scoring early on when Joel Nouble had a header blocked when unmarked in the box.

Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald did well to keep out Bobby Linn’s effort in the 71st minute after the substitute broke from a corner at the other end.